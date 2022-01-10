Globurile de Aur: Câștigătorii celei de-a 79-a ediții

162971 – 10012022 – ”The Power of the Dog”, regizat de Jane Campion, musicalul ”West Side Story”, de Steven Spielberg, şi serialul ”Succession” sunt principalele câştigătoare la gala de decernare a Globurilor de Aur.

Cea de-a 79-a ediţie a premiilor acordate de Asociaţia Presei Străine la Hollywood (HFPA) a avut loc duminică seară, la Los Angeles, în cadru privat, după ce evenimentul a fost boicotat de NBC, televiziunea care îl transmitea de regulă, şi de alte media americane.

Trofeele pentru 25 de categorii – film şi televiziune – sunt acordate în urma votului celor aproximativ 110 membri ai Asociaţiei Presei Străine de la Hollywood. Câştigătorii au fost anunţaţi prin intermediul social media.

Lungmetrajele ”Belfast” şi ”The Power of the Dog” au primit câte şapte nominalizări, iar serialul ”Succession”, cinci.

FILM

Cel mai bun film – dramă: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, ”The Power of the Dog” – câştigător

Cel mai bun film – comedie/ musical: ”Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, “West Side Story” – câştigător

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film – dramă: Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”, Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos” – câştigătoare, Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”, Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film – dramă: Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”, Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”, Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”, Will Smith – “King Richard” – câştigător, Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film – comedie/ musical: Marion Cotillard – “Annette”, Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”, Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”, Emma Stone – “Cruella”, Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story” – câştigătoare

Cel mai bun actor într-un film – comedie/ musical: Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”, Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”, Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!” – câştigător, Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”, Anthony Ramos – “In the Heights”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un film: Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”, Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” – câştigătoare, Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”, Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”, Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un film: Ben Affleck – “The Tender Bar”, Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”, Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur – “CODA”, Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog” – câştigător

Cel mai bun regizor: Kenneth Branagh – ”Belfast”, Steven Spielberg – ”West Side Story”, Jane Campion – ”The Power of the Dog” – câştigător, Maggie Gyllenhaal – „The Lost Daughter”, Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

Cel mai bun scenariu: Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”, Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” – câştigător, Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”, Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up”, Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: “Encanto” – câştigător, “Flee”, “Luca”, “My Sunny Maad”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Cel mai bun film în limbă străină: “Compartment No. 6” (Finlanda – Rusia), “Drive My Car” (Japonia) – câştigător, “The Hand of God” (Italia), “A Hero” (Iran), “Parallel Mothers” (Spania)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: “The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat, “Encanto” – Germaine Franco, “The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood, “Parallel Mothers” – Alberto Iglesias, “Dune” – Hans Zimmer – câştigătoare

Cel mai bun cântec original: “Be Alive” din “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson; “Dos Orugitas” din “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” din “Belfast” – Van Morrison, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” din “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King; “No Time to Die” din “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – câştigător.

TELEVIZIUNE

Cel mai bun serial – dramă: “Lupin”, “The Morning Show”, “Post”, “Squid Game”, “Succession” – câştigător

Cel mai bun serial – comedie/ musical: “The Great”, “Hacks” – câştigător, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Reservation Dogs”, “Ted Lasso”

Cea mai bună miniserie/ film de televiziune: “Dopesick”, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, “Maid”, “Mare of Easttown”, “The Underground Railroad” – câştigătoare

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie sau film de televiziune: Jessica Chastain – “Scenes From a Marriage”, Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”, Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision“, Margaret Qualley – “Maid”, Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” – câştigătoare

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie sau film de televiziune: Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”, Oscar Isaac – “Scenes From a Marriage”, Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” – câştigător, Ewan McGregor – “Halston”, Tahar Rahim – “The Serpent”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial – dramă: Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”, Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”, Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight, Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” – câştigătoare

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – dramă: Brian Cox – “Succession”, Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”, Billy Porter – “Pose”, Jeremy Strong – “Succession” – câştigător, Omar Sy – “Lupin”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial – comedie/ musical: Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”, Elle Fanning – “The Great”, Issa Rae – “Insecure”, Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”, Jean Smart – “Hacks” – câştigătoare

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – comedie/ musical: Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”, Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”, Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”, Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”, Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – câştigător

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau film de televiziune: Jennifer Coolidge – “White Lotus”, Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”, Andie MacDowell – “Maid”, Sarah Snook – “Succession” – câştigătoare, Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau film de televiziune: Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”, Kieran Culkin – “Succession”, Mark Duplass – “The Morning Show”, Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”, Oh Yeong-su – “Squid Game” – câştigător.