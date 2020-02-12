Cookie policy (EU)

This cookie statement was last updated on 12 februarie 2020 and applies to citizens of the European Economic Area.

1. Introduction

Our website, https://www.promptmedia.ro (hereinafter: “the website”) uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as “cookies”). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.

2. What are cookies?

A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.

3. What are scripts?

A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.

4. What is a web beacon?

A web beacon (or a pixel tag) is a small, invisible piece of text or image on a website that is used to monitor traffic on a website. In order to do this, various data about you is stored using web beacons.

5. Consent

When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. As soon as you click on “All cookies”, you consent to us using all cookies and plug-ins as described in the pop-up and this cookie statement. You can disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.

6. Cookies

6.1 Technical or functional cookies

Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.

6.2 Analytical cookies

We use analytical cookies to optimize the website experience for our users. With these analytical cookies we get insights in the usage of our website. We ask your permission to place analytical cookies.

6.3 Advertising cookies

On this website we use advertising cookies, enabling us to personalize the advertisements for you, and we (and third parties) gain insights into the campaign results. This happens based on a profile we create based on your click and surfing on and outside https://www.promptmedia.ro. With these cookies you, as website visitor are linked to a unique ID, so you do not see the same ad more than once for example.

Because these cookies are marked as tracking cookies, we ask your permission to place these.

6.4 Social media buttons

On our website we have included buttons for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram to promote webpages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram. These buttons work using pieces of code coming from Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram themselves. This code places cookies. These social media buttons also can store and process certain information, so a personalized advertisement can be shown to you.

Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymized as much as possible. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram are located in the United States.

7. Placed cookies

Google Analytics

We use Google Analytics for website statistics. Read more

Name Retention Function Statistics (anonymous) _ga 2 years Store a unique user ID

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Analytics Privacy Policy.

Google Analytics Dashboard for WP

We use Google Analytics Dashboard for WP for website statistics. Read more

Name Retention Function Statistics gadwp_wg_default_metric 1 month Count and track pageviews gadwp_wg_default_dimension 1 year Statistics (anonymous) gadwp_wg_default_swmetric 1 year

Sharing

This data is not shared with third parties.

Google Ads Optimization

We use Google Ads Optimization for showing advertisements. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking google_experiment_mod* 3 months Track visits across websites

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Ads Optimization Privacy Policy.

Google Adsense

We use Google Adsense for showing advertisements. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking google_pub_config persistent Ad delivery

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Adsense Privacy Policy.

Google Ads

We use Google Ads for advertising. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking google_pem_mod persistent Ad delivery

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Ads Privacy Policy.

Google Fonts

We use Google Fonts for display of webfonts. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking Google Fonts API none Request user IP address

Sharing

For more information, please read the Google Fonts Privacy Policy.

YouTube

We use YouTube for video display. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking GPS session Store location data Functional VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE 6 months Estimate bandwidth Statistics YSC session Store a unique user ID PREF 1 year Track visits across websites

Sharing

For more information, please read the YouTube Privacy Policy.

Facebook

We use Facebook for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more

Name Retention Function Marketing/Tracking actppresence 1 year Manage ad display frequency fbm_ 1 year Store account details _fbc 2 years Stores last visit fbm_* 1 year Store account details xs 3 months Store a unique session ID fr 3 months Ad delivery _fbp 3 months Track visits across websites datr 2 years Provide fraud prevention sb 2 years Store browser details *_fbm_ 1 year Store account details Functional wd 1 week Determine screen resolution act 90 days Keep users logged in c_user 90 days Store a unique user ID csm 90 days Provide fraud prevention presence session Track if the browser tab is active

Sharing

For more information, please read the Facebook Privacy Policy.

Twitter

We use Twitter for display of recent social posts and/or social share buttons. Read more

Name Retention Function Functional local_storage_support_test persistent Load balancing functionality Marketing/Tracking metrics_token persistent Stores if the user has seen embedded content

Sharing

For more information, please read the Twitter Privacy Policy.

8. Your rights with respect to personal data

You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:

You have the right to know why your personal data is needed, what will happen to it, and how long it will be retained for.

Right of access: You have the right to access your personal data that is known to us.

Right to rectification: you have the right to supplement, correct, have deleted or blocked your personal data whenever you wish.

If you give us your consent to process your data, you have the right to revoke that consent and to have your personal data deleted.

Right to transfer your data: you have the right to request all your personal data from the controller and transfer it in its entirety to another controller.

Right to object: you may object to the processing of your data. We comply with this, unless there are justified grounds for processing.

To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this cookie statement. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you, but you also have the right to submit a complaint to the supervisory authority (the Data Protection Authority).

9. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies

You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.

Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our websites again.

10. Contact details

For questions and/or comments about our cookie policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:

ASOCIATIA CENTRUL ROMAN PENTRU INITIATIVA SOCIALA

Corneliu Coposu 2 4, Bucuresti, Municipiul București

Romania

Website: https://www.promptmedia.ro

Email: office@promptmedia.ro

Phone number: 0724640577



This cookie policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on 12 februarie 2020